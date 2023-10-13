Worcester

Police looking for suspicious vehicle in Worcester

Worcester Police say they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Greenbriar Lane at around 4:50 a.m.

Authorities are looking for a suspicious white SUV after it approached two people in Worcester, Massachusetts early Thursday morning.

A woman was taking her morning walk when the vehicle passed her, then reverese and a man told her to get in the car so the woman ran to a nearby yard, according to authorities.

Police say shortly after, a man walking on the street was also approached by a white SUV where a man exited the vehicle and tried to grab him until he ran away to a backyard.

Authorities say they were not able to locate the white SUV afterwards.

This investigation is ongoing.

