Local

Boston

Boston Man Allegedly Tried to Entice Child Online

Daniel O'Brien is being charged with enticement of a child under 16 after allegedly soliciting an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl

512136509
Getty Images/Cultura RF

A Boston man has been arrested after allegedly trying to entice a child on the Internet.

Daniel O'Brien, 42, was arrested Thursday morning after an ongoing investigation. He is being charged with enticement of a child under 16.

Authorities in Maryland contacted the Boston Police Department for help apprehending O'Brien, a registered sex offender who had allegedly solicited a detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl on social media.

Local

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

coronavirus 3 hours ago

103-Year-Old Woman Beats Coronavirus, Celebrates With a Cold Beer

O'Brien contacted the undercover detective on April 28, according to police, continuing to exchange messages until May 5.

O'Brien is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsMaryland
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us