Boston Mayor Kim Janey Announces Campaign for Full Term

Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced her bid for a full term in the position Tuesday morning, joining the race for a fall election of the city's next leader.

Janey made history as the first Black and first female mayor of Boston when she took over for Marty Walsh two weeks ago. But that was a "long time coming," Janey said in a video announcing her campaign.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Boston having its first woman and first Black mayor- that's just the start," Janey said. "We've got work to do."

Janey identified and vowed to address challenges facing the city, including the pandemic, racial inequity and housing.

“The work to address the challenges we face from COVID-19 and the racial inequalities that have been inherited from centuries of structural racism will take longer than a few months to change,” Janey said in a statement announcing her campaign. “It is going to take fearless leadership, bold action and a commitment to doing the hard work to make Boston the equitable city our residents want, need and deserve. I am 100% committed to leading this change.”

Janey joins a diverse pool of five local politicians who are vying for the next full term in an upcoming election. Over the past six months, Boston City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George, State Rep. Jon Santiago and Boston's former chief of economic development John Barros have announced campaigns to take the helm.

The race to replace Marty Walsh as Boston's mayor features a number of candidates who are looking to break barriers in a role that's only been occupied in its history by white men.

"I’m ready to lead our city. To listen. To collaborate. To fight this pandemic and the racial and economic inequalities that COVID only worsened," Janey said. "This recovery is our chance to build a more equitable city for every resident. We can’t go back, we can only go better."

The video announcement recounts the past and present people of color who blazed the trail, including Mel King, Melnea Cass, Bruce Bolling, Ayanna Pressley and Rachael Rollins.

"It’s all centuries in the making. But women - Black women - have been stepping up to do the work, and we’re winning," Janey said. "They’re inspiring little girls and boys everywhere, including my own grandkids."

A fourth-generation Roxbury resident, Janey is a mother, grandmother, sister and daughter. She built her career as a longtime education advocate and non-profit leader.

She was elected to the Boston City Council in 2017, becoming the first woman to represent district seven. In 2020 she became President of the most diverse City Council in Boston’s history.