cruiser crash

Three People Hurt in Boston Police Cruiser Crash

At the scene of the crash a couple of blocks south of Nubian Square, damage was visible to the front end of a Boston police cruiser and the other car

By Mary Markos

Three people are in the hospital, including a police officer, after a cruiser and another car collided around 3 a.m. Monday on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts.

The crash occurred in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, a couple of blocks south of Nubian Square. Damage was visible to the front end of the Boston police cruiser and the other car. Air bags appeared to have deployed in both vehicles.

The police officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Both cars were moved around 4:30 a.m. No further information was immediately available.

