Boston Police Looking For Person Involved in Indecent Assault and Battery Case

By Evan Ringle

Boston police say they're looking for someone who they believe is responsible for inappropriately touching someone near Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue in Boston on Wednesday, August 10.

According to police, the person they're looking for is an Asian male who appears to be 5 feet 7 inches tall. Police say the man was wearing all black when the assault occurred, along with wearing a black baseball cap and a mask. The black shirt he was wearing appears to have the letters "ABER" on it.

Police say that anyone with information can call the detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

