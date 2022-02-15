Boston Police Officer Arrested for Assault Following Domestic Incident

A Boston police officer was arrested Tuesday and is facing an assault charge following a domestic incident in the city, the Boston Police Department announced.

Dana Lamb was arrested by fellow Boston police officers and is facing a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.

Superintendent-in-chief Gregory Long released a statement late Tuesday night saying a thorough investigation into this matter will be conducted by the Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Professional Standards and the Bureau of Investigative Services in conjunction with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

“This allegation of domestic violence committed by a Boston Police Officer is extremely disturbing," Long said. "The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously. Domestic violence is unacceptable in society.”

It was not immediately clear when Lamb may have an initial court appearance.

No other information was available Tuesday night.