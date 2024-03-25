Boston police seek Dorchester man missing since March 5

Police are looking for a Boston man who has been missing since earlier this month.

The Boston Police Department says 31-year-old Kaheem Lewis of Dorchester was last seen around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, in the Norfolk Street area.

Police describe Lewis as being a 5'6, 150-pound Black man with brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Lewis was wearing a long, black coat, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police note that he has mental health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4712 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-8477 or by texting "TIP" to 27463.