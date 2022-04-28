Local

Boston

Boston Police Seek Missing Woman Last Seen Saturday

Police say 36-year-old Ming Lai was last seen Saturday at Massachusetts General Hospital

Boston Police

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Police say 36-year-old Ming Lai was last seen Saturday at Massachusetts General Hospital. The department said she was missing "with complications," but did not elaborate.

Lai frequently visits the Chinatown area, police said.

When she was last seen, Lai was wearing a blue jacket and black shoes.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police did not give a physical description of Lai, but released a photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4683 or dial 911.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsmissing personChinatown
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us