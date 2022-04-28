Boston Police Seek Missing Woman Last Seen Saturday

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Police say 36-year-old Ming Lai was last seen Saturday at Massachusetts General Hospital. The department said she was missing "with complications," but did not elaborate.

Lai frequently visits the Chinatown area, police said.

When she was last seen, Lai was wearing a blue jacket and black shoes.

Police did not give a physical description of Lai, but released a photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4683 or dial 911.