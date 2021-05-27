Boston Public Library to Reopen Next Month

The Boston Public Library is scheduled to reopen next month after being closed to the public for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.

The main Central Library in Copley Square will open for limited in-person service on Tuesday, and will reopen fully on June 14.

All branches, except those currently undergoing construction work, will reopen on June 14 as well.

"We are thrilled to have libraries across the city opening their doors next month," Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement. "I hope in the coming weeks Bostonians will visit their local libraries, explore the spaces we've all missed, and take advantage of all the free resources the library provides."

Patrons visiting the Copley Square library starting June 1 will be able to "browse select books in the building," while others will still have to be retrieved by staff members, the library said in a statement.

Patrons will also be allowed to check out books and DVDs, pick up holds, renew library cards, use the public computers, spend time in the courtyard, print, and make photocopies.

Books have been made available for pickup during the pandemic.

Patrons will still be required to wear a mask inside library buildings.