Local

Boston

Boston Rolls Out Free Digital Libraries at Some Bus Stops

Riders will be able to enjoy offerings primarily in English and Spanish with a focus on items that are easy to read on the go, including poetry, short stories and short audiobooks, as well as a selection of bestsellers and titles for children and teens

A Boston Public Library QR code decal at a bus stop in the city.
Handout

Bus stops in Boston are beginning to double as digital libraries under a new pilot program being rolled out across the city.

Riders at 20 bus stops can now dip into free digital content by using a QR code to browse and borrow audiobooks, eBooks, e-newspapers and e-magazines for all ages, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday.

Library cards are not required and readers don’t need to download an app. The program, which runs through the end of August, features blue slip-proof decals on sidewalks at the bus stops.

Wu said the initiative “builds on our efforts to make public transportation more enjoyable, while also connecting our residents to the resources the Boston Public Library already offers.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Three bus routes in Boston have been free for a year, and city officials report they have been very popular.

Riders will be able to enjoy offerings primarily in English and Spanish with a focus on items that are easy to read on the go, including poetry, short stories and short audiobooks, as well as a selection of bestsellers and titles for children and teens.

The newspaper and magazine content includes 7,000 titles from over 125 countries.

Patrons can check out up to five titles at a time for two-week durations. After two weeks, patrons can scan the QR code again to re-register and check out new materials. Additional offerings will be added throughout the summer.

More library news

May 1

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' Inspires Authors to Get More AAPI Books Into Schools

Banned books Mar 23

Library Association Reports Record Book Ban Attempts in 2022

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BostonMichelle WuBoston Public Library
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us