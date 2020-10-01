Local

Boston University

Boston University Gets $1.5 Million for Antiracism Research

The grant will support projects including the Center for Antiracist Research's COVID-19 Racial Data Tracker

Boston University's campus
Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File

Boston University's Center for Antiracist Research was awarded $1.5 million from the Rockefeller Foundation to research racial disparities in the U.S., the university announced Thursday.

Ibram X. Kendi, the center's director, called it a "game changing gift."

"It will allow us to accelerate our COVID and racial data tracker and our research teams to really study the problem and make more of a policy impact," Kendi said in a statement.

Local

LGBTQ 10 mins ago

Local Mom Writes Children's Story Inspired by Transgender Son

forecast 46 mins ago

Cool, Crisp Thursday Evening Ahead of Friday Showers and Storms

The center was formed in July amid nationwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans killed by police.

Its recent donors also include Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is giving $10 million.

A new song and video by Houston-based rapper Tobe Nwigwe called “I Need You To” uses a social-friendly format to call for the arrest of the police officers involved in the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain. NBC reporter Kalhan Rosenblatt joined LX News to discuss the innovative ways that shareable social media is used to bring attention to serious issues.

Otis Rolley, senior vice president of the Rockefeller Foundation's U.S. Equity and Economic Opportunity Initiative, said the funding is intended to help address America's racial wealth gap.

"It takes wealth to make wealth, and Black and brown Americans have largely been excluded from inter-generational access to capital and finance," Rolley said in a statement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Boston Universityracial disparitiesgrant
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us