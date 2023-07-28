Local

Cape Cod

Bourne pedestrian crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Police say a man was airlifted to a trauma center after being hit by a vehicle on Cape Cod

NBC10 Boston

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday on Cape Cod.

Police in Bourne, Massachusetts, responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. to a crash on Trowbridge Road.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

