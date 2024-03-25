Shelter in place situation in central Maine resolved without incident

A shelter-in-place order issued for a neighborhood in Bradford, Maine, on Monday morning has been lifted, authorities said.

State police said around 9:30 a.m. that they were recommending that people who live on Drake Road shelter in place, but they didn't say why.

🚨 ALERT 🚨



Those who live on Drake Road in the town of Bradford - MSP recommends you SHELTER IN PLACE.



Additional information to follow. pic.twitter.com/VzsJ6rPr8A — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) March 25, 2024

Shortly after 10 a.m., they said the situation had been resolved "without incident." Additional details will be released later in the day, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Bradford, located in Penobscot County just outside of Bangor, has about 1,200 residents.