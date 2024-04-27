Breaking down New England's great weekend weather

The weekend looks great – with a couple of minor strings attached.

For one, the sea breeze is still around Saturday afternoon, cooling the coast and keeping us in the 50s.

Second, there are a couple of showers that sweep through first thing Sunday morning. Although they’re minor – and likely not worth scrapping that tee time – they will put a grayish touch on the start of the day.

And no, your app isn’t wrong (this time). Sunday has some real upside potential for warmth in the afternoon. With the winds switching to the southwest, widespread 70s will come to southern New England.

NBC10 Boston

Southwest winds should even sweep the warmth into Boston, with projected highs around 70.

The forecast for the New England Revolution and Boston Red Sox games looks great (albeit cool for the Revs Saturday evening) this weekend.

NBC10 Boston A graphic showing expected weather for the Inter Miami-New England Revolution game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Just as soon as we get comfy with the mild temps, the chilly breezes come off the water on Monday. Ditto for Tuesday as we dodge more showers.

Speaking of, for the first time since February, we’ve slipped below normal for month-to-date precipitation. I’m not saying we need rain just yet, but the trend continues to be mostly dry in the next several days.