Brattleboro, Vt. to Vote on Retail Marijuana in Town

State regulators have until October 2022 to create a Cannabis Control Board to oversee establishment of the retail marijuana market

Voters in the town of Brattleboro will be asked in March whether to allow retail sales of marijuana products in their community.

The Select Board decided this week to put the question on the Town Meeting Day ballot, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

Vermont legislators passed a bill at the end of the last legislative session that would set up a system to legalize sales of recreational marijuana in the state. The bill became law without Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s signature, meaning that retail sales of marijuana could start in two years.

Recreational marijuana is also legal in Massachusetts and Maine.

As part of the law, towns must vote to “opt in” to allow sales within their border, Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell said.

State regulators have until October 2022 to create a Cannabis Control Board to oversee establishment of the retail marijuana market, the newspaper reported.

