Bus Shot With BB Gun in Boston Road Rage Incident

By Eli Rosenberg

A bus driver says road rage led to someone shooting his vehicle with a BB gun Friday in Boston.

Darrell Walker was on his route when the incident happened just before 7 p.m. near the TD Garden. He had just dropped off 18 people at North Station and was heading back to the Seaport District.

"These guys come out of nowhere, almost cause an accident, and I said, 'Didn't you see this big bus over here?'" Walker recalled. "They give me lip, 'Oh, didn't you see us,' and I was like, 'Whoa, one of those.'"

One of the young men in the car next to him pulled out a BB gun. Walker says he had no way of knowing whether it was a real firearm.

Police say the passenger fired a BB that hit Walker's rear-view mirror.

The person who shot the BB gun was arrested, police said. His identity was not revealed.

