Calls for Change After Child Killed by Truck at Andover Intersection

Some people are calling for changes to an intersection in Andover, Massachusetts, after a six-year-old child died when they were hit by a truck there on Tuesday.

According to officials, a 6-year-old and a group of people were in the crosswalk near Elm Square at the intersection of Main Street and Elm Street, when a crash involving a tractor trailer truck happened around 5:15 p.m. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said, after being hit by the truck.

The child was with a group of people, and several adults were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Community members said that the intersection can be difficult and confusing.

“It’s a dangerous intersection," Gary Kazangian said. "I hope they do something about it. We’ve been here for a year now and I walk miles through up by the school and now it’s kind of off the table. It’s just not safe in this entire strip here.”

The driver of the truck, who remained at the scene, works for the food distribution company Sysco. The company said it was "heartbroken" in the wake of the crash and added that it was cooperating with law enforcement.

"It’s busy all day long, there’s a lot of businesses around here," Andrea Arena said. “That intersection right there is not too safe. I wish they did something about it. It lets you cross and it also lets people turn.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.