Funeral Held for Mother, Son Killed in Andover

A funeral was held Saturday for a mother and her 12-year-old son who were killed in a murder-suicide nearly ten days ago in Andover, Massachusetts.

Linda Robinson, 55, and her beloved son, Sebastian, were remembered by mourners who gathered at St. John's Preparatory School in Danvers, where Sebastian was a sixth-grade student.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service that was held at 10 a.m. in the Leo and John Mahoney Wellness Center at the private, all-boys Catholic school.

According to the Boston Globe, Danvers police had a visible presence on the campus during the mass, which lasted nearly 90 minutes.

Visiting hours were Friday evening, also in the Wellness Center, and a prayer service was held at the school last week. In lieu of flowers, family are asking that donations be made to the Sebastian and Linda Robinson Scholarship Fund, c/o St. John's Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers, MA 01923 or online at https://www.stjohnsprep.org/remember.

The head of school, Ed Hardiman, called Sebastian "a gentle soul who loved being at St. John's Prep," the Globe reported.

The mother-son duo died in an apparent case of domestic violence during the early morning hours of Feb. 9. According to authorities, Andrew Robinson, 56, fatally shot and killed his wife and their son before turning the gun on himself inside their Porter Road home.

Sebastian loved his school community and played cello in the school's string ensemble, his obituary said. He "treasured literature" and was a gifted writer.

"He went the extra mile in all of his assignments with creativity, a desire to learn, and a sense of wonder," the obituary said. "Sebastian was a quiet, bright light in his circle of friends who was a compassionate classmate to those around him."

He adored animals, his bike and his extensive Lego collection.

Linda Robinson grew up in both the U.S. and Canada, according to her obituary, graduating from Lynn English High School and Merrimack College. She lived in Andover for over 30 years, first working as a model before transitioning into a career in accounting and human resources.

"More than anything, being a mother was Linda's greatest gift," her obituary said. "She considered Sebastian to be her pride and joy."

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.