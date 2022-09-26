Candy Corn Sold in Mass., Conn. Recalled Over Allergy Risk

As Halloween season kicks into gear, some packages of candy corn have been recalled from stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The candy from Arcade Snacks, of Auburn, Massachusetts, may have egg that wasn't noted on the packaging, which would present a risk to people with egg allergies, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall notice issued Friday. No one has reported getting sick from the candy corn.

The 15-ounce packages that have been recalled were sold at the following stores in Massachusetts:

Foodies

Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea

Donelan's Supermarkets

Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion

Windfall Market in Falmouth

They were also sold at Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut, according to the recall notice.

The recalled packages have a UPC code of #0 18586 00114 4 and the best-by date March 8, 2023. Anyone with a recalled package can return it for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Arcade Snacks at 508-832-6300 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.