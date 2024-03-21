Cape Cod

Cape Cod bridges to be owned, operated by Mass. under new agreement

The Bourne Bridge and Sagamore Bridge, the only roadways connecting Cape Cod with the rest of the state, are over 90 years old and have been owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

When the two bridges to Cape Cod are finally built, Massachusetts will own them, not the federal government, under a new agreement announced Thursday that Gov. Maura Healey hailed as "an important step forward in our efforts to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges."

That agreement between Massachusetts and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commits $700 million from the state and $600 million (pending congressional appropriation) from the Corps, for the project, according to an announcement. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will take the lead on constructing the two new bridges, which are still being studied.

The Bourne and Sagamore bridges, operated by the Army Corps of Engineers, are more than 90 years old and have needed replacing. Officials said that the new agreement, a memorandum of understanding, lays out how the two sides will work together as they replace the Sagamore Bridge, then the Bourne Bridge.

"This agreement is an important step forward in our efforts to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. From day one, our administration said we were going to do everything we can to deliver on this project that is critical for the economy of the Cape and our entire state," Healey said in a statement.

The bridge replacement project previously received a $372 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials noted that it is a candidate for a $1.06 billion federal bridge investment grant.

The full cost of the project to replace the only roadways connecting Cape Cod with the rest of the state has been pegged at $4.5 billion.

It is expected to cost $4 billion, more than double the orginal estimate, to replace the Bourne Bridge and Sagamore Bridge.

