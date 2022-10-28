Car, MBTA Train Collide in Stoughton, Causing Minor Injuries, Snarling Transit

A car and an MBTA train collided in Stoughton Friday, causing minor injuries and blocking a street, police say. Commuter Rail service on the Stoughton Line was ending a stop early "until further notice."

The blocked street near Stoughton Center is expected to be closed for several hours, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

They didn't immediately share what's believed to have happened in the collision.

Footage from the scene showed an MBTA work train and a car with front-end damage at the scene. The scene of the collision is close to the Stoughton Commuter Rail station.

The MBTA announced that shuttle service will replace trains between Canton Center and Stoughton because of the police activity in Stoughton.

Traffic is closed at Canton Street and School Street and Porter Street @ Stoughton Center. Any responding media is asked to utilize the train lot via Wyman street. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) October 28, 2022