Car and train collision in Beverly closes streets, delays MBTA line

A train and a vehicle were involved in a collision in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, police said, urging drivers to avoid the area.

The crash appeared to have taken place near the Prides Crossing MBTA station — Beverly police said Hale Street was closed between Haskell and Thissell streets.

A red car with heavy damage to its hood was in the road near the tracks. A halted MBTA Commuter Rail train was nearby.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

The MBTA said passengers on the Rockport Line "may experience severe delays" Wednesday afternoon.

⚠️ Rockport Line passengers may experience severe delays in both directions due to police activity in Beverly. Newburyport Line trains are expected to operate near schedule. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) April 17, 2024

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ - Hale Street will be closed until further notice inbound from the intersection of Hale and Haskell Street and outbound from the intersection of Hale and Thissell Streets due to a motor vehicle accident involving a train. Motorists shouldseek alternate routes. — Beverly Police Dept (@BeverlyPD) April 17, 2024

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.