Dedham

Car catches fire in Dedham driveway

No injuries were reported

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Dedham Firefighters Local 1735

A car went up in flames Saturday morning in a driveway in Dedham, Massachusetts, damaging the house's exterior but fortunately not spreading inside.

A union for Dedham firefighters says during shift change at 7 a.m., the department received a call for a fully-engulfed car fire with possible extension to the side of a house.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it could enter the home, saving the structure, according to Dedham Firefighters Local 1735.

No injuries were reported.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Great work across the board," the union said, thanking all the departments that provided mutual aid, including Westwood, Boston, and Needham.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

This article tagged under:

Dedham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us