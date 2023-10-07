Car catches fire in Dedham driveway

A car went up in flames Saturday morning in a driveway in Dedham, Massachusetts, damaging the house's exterior but fortunately not spreading inside.

A union for Dedham firefighters says during shift change at 7 a.m., the department received a call for a fully-engulfed car fire with possible extension to the side of a house.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it could enter the home, saving the structure, according to Dedham Firefighters Local 1735.

No injuries were reported.

"Great work across the board," the union said, thanking all the departments that provided mutual aid, including Westwood, Boston, and Needham.

There was no word on what caused the fire.