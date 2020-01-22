1 Killed in Car Crash Near Braintree High School

One person was killed Wednesday morning in a car crash near Braintree High School, according to police.

The fatal incident happened on Granite Street near Town Street, just about a block away from campus.

Aerial footage from NBC Boston’s SkyRanger helicopter showed a pickup truck on the right side street and a car wedged into the woods. The car appears to have extensive damage to its front end, along with a shattered windshield. The truck also sustained heavy front-end damage.

School officials said the crash may impact the morning commute for parents and students. Buses were notified in wake of the incident. As of 8 a.m., Granite Street was reopened.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. Police have not named the drivers involved in the deadly car crash.