Hyde Park

Car crashes onto its side at Boston supermarket

The driver was taken out of the rolled-over car and a person was taken to the hospital, according to Boston police

By Asher Klein

A crashed car in the parking lot of a Shaw's supermarket in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday, March 18, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A car crashed in the parking lot of a Boston supermarket on Monday, leaving the vehicle on its side and a person in the hospital.

The car was seen on its side after apparently colliding with a tree and a fence to one side of the Shaw's supermarket on Hyde Park Avenue.

The driver was taken out of the rolled-over car and a person was taken to the hospital, according to Boston police. The person was expected to survive.

It wasn't immediately clear how the car ended up on its side.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
A crashed car in the parking lot of a Shaw's supermarket in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday, March 18, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A crashed car in the parking lot of a Shaw's supermarket in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday, March 18, 2024.

More Boston news

4 hours ago

This Mass. brewery just opened its second taproom right by Fenway Park

boston restaurant talk 6 hours ago

Tacos, BBQ and beer: A quick look at some new restaurants coming to Greater Boston

This article tagged under:

Hyde Park
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us