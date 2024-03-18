Car crashes onto its side at Boston supermarket

A car crashed in the parking lot of a Boston supermarket on Monday, leaving the vehicle on its side and a person in the hospital.

The car was seen on its side after apparently colliding with a tree and a fence to one side of the Shaw's supermarket on Hyde Park Avenue.

The driver was taken out of the rolled-over car and a person was taken to the hospital, according to Boston police. The person was expected to survive.

It wasn't immediately clear how the car ended up on its side.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.