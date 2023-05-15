Local

Brockton

Car Crashes Through Guard Rail on Route 24 in Brockton, Lands 25 Feet Into Woods

The driver was found pinned under the car, Brockton fire said

By Matt Fortin

Brockton Fire Department

A car rolled over on Route 24 late Sunday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, landing well into the woods adjacent to the road, according to the city's fire department.

The Brockton Fire Department responded to the roll over crash just before midnight.

Crews who responded found the car had rolled, went through a guard rail and then landed 25 feet into the woods, the department said.

The driver was found pinned under the car, and crews had to perform an extrication to get the driver out.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Several agencies responded alongside Brockton fire, including the Avon Fire Department, Brewster EMS, the Brockton Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

An update on the driver's condition was not immediately available.

More Brockton News

East Bridgewater May 13

Two Brockton Teens Arrested in East Bridgewater After Report of Shots Fired, Pursuit with Police

Brockton May 12

3 Stabbed Near Brockton High School, Suspect Stabbed at Hospital

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us