Car crashes through Starbucks store in Wellesley

A car slammed into a Starbucks store on Saturday evening at a popular outdoor shopping center in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Wellesley police said officers, firefighters and EMS were at the Linden Square Starbucks, located at 101 Linden Street, for a motor vehicle crash.

Pictures shared by the police department on X, formerly known as Twitter, show the car inside the coffee chain's store, with an entire storefront window pane shattered and glass strewn about the sidewalk out front.

Police, Fire and EMS working a motor vehicle crash into a Starbucks on Linden St. Fortunately no patrons or employees were struck by the vehicle. Occupants of the vehicle transported to a local hospital as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/O7fhiz0a1n — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) October 28, 2023

No Starbucks customers or employees were hit by the car, police said.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police added.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.