Car slams into tree on I-91 in Vermont, killing two and injuring two others

Two people are dead and two others are hurt after a car struck a tree and overturned Saturday afternoon in Barnet, Vermont.

State police say they responded to the single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south near mile marker 118 around 1:04 p.m. and found a totaled Nissan Versa. A preliminary investigation shows there were four people inside the car when it left the west side of the roadway for unknown reasons, slammed into a tree and rolled over.

Responding officers found two people dead inside the car. They have been identified as 28-year-old Bryana Gillis and 27-year-old Jessica Norrie, both of St. Johnsbury, Vt.

The two others, identified as 44-year-old Christian Montandon, of Bradford, Vt., and 29-year-old Richard Kendall III, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., made it out of the car, according to police. Montandon suffered severe injuries and was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, while Kendall sustained only minor injuries and he was treated at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

Police say no one was wearing a seat belt, and they don't yet know who was driving the car at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and police say they are continuing to investigate who was behind the wheel. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 802-748-3111.