Castle Island Vigil to Be Held Sunday for 4-Year-Old Mohamed Fofana

The body of Mohamed Abou Fofana was found on the shore of one of the Boston Harbor islands last Monday after he went missing a day earlier

By Diane Cho and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A candlelit vigil was expected to be held Sunday night on Castle Island in honor of Mohamed Abou Fofana, the South Boston boy who disappeared from a playground there on Mother's Day.

The 4-year-old's body was found last Monday on the shore of one of the Boston Harbor islands after an intense search by air, on the ground and in the water.

The boy's mother told us her son was on the autism spectrum, was non-verbal and had a tendency to wander off. She said Mohamed was playing with his grandfather and 7-year-old sister when his relative suddenly lost sight of him Sunday night and then called 911.

His body was found Monday afternoon on the shore of Spectacle Island, which is over a mile across the water from Castle Island.

Mohamed's death has left the entire community shaken, including Boston Public Schools where he was a pre-K student at the Lee K-8 School in Dorchester.

The vigil was expected to start at 7 p.m.

Boston
