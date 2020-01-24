Local
cat rescue

Cat Trapped in Wall Rescued by Hyannis Firefighters

The feline was stuck in a tight 6-inch space with no room to move or turn around, according to crews

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

"Phoebe" the cat was rescued by the Hyannis Fire Department on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 after becoming stuck in the void of a wall.
Hyannis Fire Department

Hyannis firefighters made an unusual rescue on Thursday when they freed a pet cat that was trapped in the void space of a wall.

Crews said the feline’s owners tried to lure their pet from the space but soon noticed she wasn’t able to turn around in the tight space. Pictures of the rescue effort show “Phoebe” the cat wedged into the 6-inch space with her back to the room.

After making several observations, firefighters decided that creating an opening in the drywall of the adjacent apartment would be the best way to save Phoebe.

Once their purr-fect plan was devised, crews worked carefully to free the feline while not adding to her stress. With minimal damage to the drywall, firefighters were successful in their rescue.

A photo posted by the Hyannis Fire Department showed one firefighter smiling and holding an appreciative Phoebe after the ordeal ended.

