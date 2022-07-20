Caught on Camera: Framingham Police Officer Saves Infant Brought Into Station

A police officer in Framingham, Massachusetts, saved the life of a choking infant who was brought into his station Tuesday.

Surveillance footage shows Ann Cardoso, holding her baby, rushing into the Framingham Police Department with her husband. An officer, identified by the department as Ryan Porter, can be seen walking to the door and taking the child from Cardoso.

Police say Porter, who serves as a CPR instructor for the department, was working the front desk at the time.

Moments after Porter began evaluating the baby boy, police say he stopped breathing.

"Officer Porter delivered a series of back blows, which cleared the obstruction and allowed the infant to breathe," the Framingham Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. "This happy outcome is a credit to the fast actions of the parents and Officer Porter."

"I tell the guy, 'Help me please, help me please,'" Cardoso told NBC10 Boston. "This guy, 'Relax, no problem, no problem.'"

"Obviously, it's great to see him and see he's doing well, but you don't know until you get that little bit of closure, so that was fantastic," Porter said Wednesday night. "I was so happy they stopped by, that was awesome."