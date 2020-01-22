Local
Weymouth

Extra-Cheery Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Employee Quickly Becoming a Local Legend

"He's got a huge following and I've never had anybody have this kind of impact on our customers," said Frank Garcia, owner of the Jackson Square Dunkin'.

By Jackie Bruno

NBC10 Boston

Before dawn breaks over Massachusetts' South Shore, Laron Bey's smile and unflagging kindness beams through the darkness for bleary-eyed Dunkin' Donuts customers looking for coffee and a bite to eat.

Bey always serves drivers at his Dunkin' location in Weymouth with a smile, "no matter what," said Frank Stella, one of the many regulars who appreciate Bey's approach to the job.

In fact, on a Hingham community Facebook page, people were recently raving about Bey's customer service providing the perfect start to their days.

"He's got a huge following and I've never had anybody have this kind of impact on our customers," said Frank Garcia, owner of the Jackson Square Dunkin'.

Bey, for his part, appreciates all those who support him, and says that's what he shoots for.

"I don't call it kindness, I just call it being me," Bey said.

