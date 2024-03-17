Chelsea Police mourns death of department detective

Chelsea Police is mourning the loss of one of its detectives, the police department announced on Sunday.

Scott Conley, 52, died suddenly on March 15 following a "lengthy illness," according to a statement by the police department.

Conley, a United States Army veteran, had worked on the Chelsea Police Department since February 22, 1996.

Conley's was assigned to the Department's first critical response team and received specialized training in tactical and urban operations with a focus on Gang operations. He had worked as a Task Force Officer with the FBI's Violent Gang Task Force, operating out of the Boston Field Office in Chelsea, and investigated transnational gangs that operate between the U.S. and Central America.

In 2017, Conley testified in front of the U.S. Congress Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs as a subject matter expert on border insecurity and the rise of transnational gangs in the U.S.

"We sincerely feel this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Detective Conley's family and loved ones during this difficult time. Detective Conley's presence will surely be missed. As we grieve his loss, remember Scott’s ardent dedication to our community and service to our nation as a United States Army veteran," a statement by the Chelsea Police department read.