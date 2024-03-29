Boy safe, Amber Alert canceled after Mass.-to-Conn. stolen car search

A missing 3-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Friday morning was found safe at a hotel in Windsor, Connecticut, Massachusetts State Police said.

The man suspected of taking him from Chicopee, Massachusetts, was later found in custody, according to police.

UPDATE—We have the suspect in custody. Suspect was located at Any Time Fitness on Kennedy Road in Windsor. Investigation indicates he dropped the child off at the Rodeway Inn and then drove to the shopping plaza where he left the car. Hotel employees contacted police. #AMBERAlert — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

This is a breaking news update. Read an earlier version of the story below.

A vehicle was stolen with a young child inside in Chicopee, Massachusetts, state police said Friday.

They issued an Amber Alert, identifying the child as Liam David Pagan, 3. He was inside a stolen Toyota Camry.

The vehicle was found in Connecticut but Liam and the suspect who took the vehicle were not, police said. The Amber Alert remains active.

More info below:

UPDATE—We have located the red Toyota Camry outside a Stop & Shop at 1095 Kennedy Rd, Windsor, Connecticut. The suspect and child ARE NOT in the vehicle. Investigation and search is ongoing. AMBER Alert remains activated for Liam David Pagan (photo) and the suspect. https://t.co/EKzAfMNXj0 pic.twitter.com/TNUHNi30fQ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024