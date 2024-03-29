Amber Alert

Boy safe, Amber Alert canceled after Mass.-to-Conn. stolen car search

A car stolen from Chicopee, Massachusetts, was found in Windsor, Connecticut, but without the boy or the suspect inside; both were found later

By Asher Klein

Chicopee, Massachusetts, police on Exchange Street on Friday, March 29, 2024. The department was investigating the disappearance of a child inside a stolen car, leading to an Amber Alert. The child was later found safe, and a suspect taken into custody.
WWLP-TV

A missing 3-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Friday morning was found safe at a hotel in Windsor, Connecticut, Massachusetts State Police said.

The man suspected of taking him from Chicopee, Massachusetts, was later found in custody, according to police.

This is a breaking news update. Read an earlier version of the story below.

A vehicle was stolen with a young child inside in Chicopee, Massachusetts, state police said Friday.

They issued an Amber Alert, identifying the child as Liam David Pagan, 3. He was inside a stolen Toyota Camry.

The vehicle was found in Connecticut but Liam and the suspect who took the vehicle were not, police said. The Amber Alert remains active.

More info below:

