Boy safe, Amber Alert canceled after Mass.-to-Conn. stolen car search

A missing 3-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Friday morning was found safe at a hotel in Windsor, Connecticut, Massachusetts State Police said.
The man suspected of taking him from Chicopee, Massachusetts, was later found in custody, according to police.
This is a breaking news update. Read an earlier version of the story below.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
A vehicle was stolen with a young child inside in Chicopee, Massachusetts, state police said Friday.
They issued an Amber Alert, identifying the child as Liam David Pagan, 3. He was inside a stolen Toyota Camry.
The vehicle was found in Connecticut but Liam and the suspect who took the vehicle were not, police said. The Amber Alert remains active.
More info below: