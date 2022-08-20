Local

New Hampshire

Child Killed, 3 Seriously Injured in NH 3-Car Crash

Adamari_y_Alaia_se_disfrazan_y_te_ensenan_a_decorar_para_Halloween.jpg
FILE

One child is dead following a three-car crash in Albany, New Hampshire, on Friday night, according to state police.

Police responded to the crash on Route 16 in Albany in the area of mile marker 72.2 shortly after 5p.m. Police say a pickup truck crashed into a car, which then collided with another car.

A child in the car that the pickup truck crashed into died, and two adults and another child in the car were seriously injured, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. No additional information has been released.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us