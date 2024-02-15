Child sex abuse suspect who failed to show up for his trial captured

A man facing child sexual abuse charges has been rearrested and ordered held without bail after he failed to show up for the start of his trial in Fall River Superior Court on Monday, authorities said.

Fall River resident Scott Fontaine, 48, was ordered to appear in court Monday for the start of his trial but never showed up, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Fontaine has been indicted on charges including indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14, pose/exhibit a child in nude and possessing child pornography.

Fontaine had been out on a $10,000 cash bail, but when he didn't show up on Monday, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. He was found in Fall River on Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody. At a hearing Thursday, his bail was revoked and a judge ordered he be held until his new trial.

The trial is now scheduled to begin on March 13.

