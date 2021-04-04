Churches Attempting to Hold Safe In-Person Services for Easter

In a sign of possible better days to come, a number of churches around the Bay State are holding in person Easter services after being unable to do so at this time last year.

One of those churches is Grace Episcopal Church in Norwood. The church is having Easter Sunday service outside in the parking lot and in person beginning at 10 a.m. The service will also be streamed live on Facebook.

Of course, the church is asking members to remain socially distanced and requiring no COVID symptoms.

Several churches around Boston are also holding in person services, including the Cathedral of the Holy Church. They’ll have several services this morning, including in person, televised and services that are streamed live.

Trinity Church in Boston plans a Festival Worship at 9:45 a.m., which will be streamed live. Then, they’re offering flowering of the cross in person during two different times in the morning and the afternoon.

Another church in West Boylston, Next Level Church, is having in person service on Easter Sunday for the first time in months. The pastor says with the vaccine, he decided to resume in person services. Parishioners will be required to wear masks and remain six feet apart.