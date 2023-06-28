Leaders to talk safety concerns as adult woman is accused of enrolling at Boston schools

City leaders in Boston are expected to discuss the case involving a 32-year-old woman accused of posing as a student and attending three different high schools in the city.

Shelby Hewitt is now facing multiple charges, including identity fraud and forgery.

Hewitt is a former DCF worker, accused of faking paperwork and passing herself off as a teenager to attend three Boston Public High Schools – Jeremiah Burke, Brighton and English.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged fraud was exposed on June 14 when a man came to English High, claiming he was withdrawing his daughter over bullying, and the school discovered an error in her paperwork and notified police.

Investigators searched an apartment in Jamaica Plain last week, allegedly uncovering documents that had been submitted to juvenile court and DCF, apparently used to enroll Hewitt into the schools under two different names.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said it was a shock when police showed up at their apartment building apparently collecting evidence against Hewitt.

“I need to know more about what’s going on and if there’s human trafficking in my building, yeah I’m very concerned," the neighbor said. "I don’t understand the connection between her posing as a student in school and human trafficking, I don’t get – I don’t know what that connection is.”

City councilor Erin Murphy is expected on Wednesday to offer an order for a hearing to discuss concerns about the woman enrolling in Boston schools. City council meetings are held at noontime.