Discrimination

Collins and Shaheen Introduce Bill to Prevent Discrimination Against LGBTQ Jurors

The bipartisan bill would prohibit discrimination against jurors on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity

Discrimination would be prohibited against jurors in federal courts on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity under a bill reintroduced by U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Susan Collins of Maine.

The United States Code currently prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin and economic status.

Eleven states prohibit exclusion from jury service in state court based on sexual orientation; eight protect against discrimination based on gender identity.

