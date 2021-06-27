Community Rallies to Rebuild Norwood Hospital One Year After Damaged by Flood

Community members advocating for the rebuilding and reopening of Norwood hospital will gather for a rally Sunday, nearly one year after a historic flood from torrential downpours forced its closure.

The rally, organized by the Coalition to Rebuild Norwood Hospital, is scheduled to begin at 5:30p.m. at the hospital.

The full-service hospital was forced to shut down in June 2020 after a massive rainstorm in a short duration dropped nearly a half-foot of water, flooding parts of the town and damaging the building.

"The subsequent closure of this community institution could not have come at a worse time," Matthew Lane, member of the coalition and the Norwood Board of Selectmen said in a written statement. "Not only were many left without access to their healthcare professionals, our first responders had to reroute all emergency medical calls to other hospitals outside of the region. In a matter of days, hundreds of essential hospital jobs that supported local families and our community were eliminated or transferred."

Hospital officials at the time said it would take at least another year to rebuild, but there have been no updates on a reopening date.

Advocates for the hospitals reopening say its closure has burdened neighboring emergency services.

“As a nurse I am concerned about the ability of patients to access local, high-quality care and as a community member I am concerned with the future of healthcare in the greater Norwood Area,” Joan Ballantyne, a registered nurse, and Co-Chair of the Massachusetts Nurses Association Bargaining Unit at Norwood Hospital said in a written statement. “We have come together to urge that Norwood Hospital be rebuilt without delay and re-open with all prior services.”