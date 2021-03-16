COVID Outbreak Tied to New Hampshire Wrestling Tournament

Multiple coronavirus cases have been linked to a wrestling tournament in Hampton, New Hampshire. Officials are urging everyone who went to get tested.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) determined there was "potential community exposures" at the King of the Mat Wrestling Tournament, held on Saturday, March 6, at the RIM Sports Complex between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

"Upon hearing the news, The Rim Sports Complex has taken the necessary steps to sanitize and disinfect our entire facility," the sports organization wrote on Facebook. "Over the past year, we have work tirelessly with the NH Task Force in writing the proper protocols for amateur sports and will cooperate with the state fully, to ensure a safe environment for all our customers."

Anyone who participated in or attended the tournament during that timeframe may have been exposed and should get tested, according to DHHS. Officials are also directly notifying people who were determined to have been exposed through contact tracing investigations.

There are multiple testing options available to people who have potentially been exposed throughout the state. For those without health insurance or a primary care provider, testing is available and can be scheduled by calling (603) 271-5980 or through completing the online form. Other options can be found here.