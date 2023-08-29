Massachusetts

Coyote mauls woman in Fall River, is killed after second incident

While first responders were at the scene to help her, a call was made from the Fall River Country Club reporting a coyote trying to attack members

A woman was mauled by a coyote Monday morning in Fall River, Massachusetts, police said, leaving her with bites on several limbs.

The animal attacked her while she was walking her dog about 5:45 a.m., biting her legs and one arm, Fall River police told NBC affiliate WJAR.

The woman was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, according to police. She's expected to survive.

While first responders were at the scene to help her, a call was made from the Fall River Country Club reporting a coyote trying to attack members. Police said it was killed for its aggressive behavior and was being tested for rabies.

