RI Man Dies From Possible Drowning in Backyard Pool: Police

A Rhode Island man found floating in a backyard swimming pool late Saturday afternoon was pronounced dead soon after, according to authorities.

Cranston police and fire officials responded to the home on Lyndon Road around 5:30 p.m. for a suspected drowning, where they found the man face down in the pool. Responders quickly jumped in the pool, removing the man and beginning to perform CPR, the Cranston Police Department said.

They continued these measures as they brought the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.

Cranston police and crime scene investigators are investigating the scene and circumstances to determine the cause of this tragic death.