Cranston, RI Councilman Resigns After Drug Posession Arrest

A city councilor from Cranston, Rhode Island has resigned following an arrest for drug posesssion, Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins announced.

"I hereby submit my resignation as the Ward Six City Councilperson, effective immediately," said Matthew Reilly's in a one-sentence letter.

According to reports by WJAR, Reilly was arrested on Monday for drug posession.

Body camera footage of the arrest was released on Wednesday by police.

According to authorities, Reilly was found passed out in his car with a glass pipe and a lighter. Police later said that the substance found in the car tested positive for crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Reilly also stepped down as chairman of the local GOP after the arrest.

Mayor Hopkins said there will be a special election to fill the city council seat, according to WJAR.