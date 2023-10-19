20 cows from Maine dead after truck rolls over on I-84 in Conn.

A tractor-trailer carrying 44 cows rolled over on a ramp on Interstate 84 in Newtown, Connecticut, early Thursday morning and nearly two dozen cows have died.

State troopers responded to the exit 10 off-ramp on I-84 West around 3:26 a.m. after the truck rolled over.

They said a state veterinarian was called and a decision was made that around six cows should be euthanized because of the injuries they suffered and the risk of exposure to hazardous conditions.

The veterinarian requested that troopers euthanize the cows and they were euthanized at the scene.

Twenty cows have died. The driver was not injured.

The state Department of Agriculture said the cattle trailer was transporting 44 head of dairy cattle from Maine to Ohio.

They have been in touch with the owner and are assessing the situation to move the remaining animals to a secure location.

All westbound lanes of I-84 were shut down and some have reopened.