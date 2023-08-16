car crash

Crash leaves two vehicles mangled on Bridgewater road

Footage from the scene showed a car with its roof ripped off and a pickup truck with heavy damage to its front end

By Asher Klein

A serious car crash in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Two vehicles were badly damaged in a crash in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The crash took place on Mass. Route 18 at Administration Road, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and caused the highway to be closed in both directions.

Footage from the scene showed a car with its roof ripped off and a pickup truck with heavy damage to its front end.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.

This article tagged under:

car crashBridgewater
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us