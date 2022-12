There's been a crash along Route 9 in Brookline, Massachusetts that's causing delays Monday morning.

The crash happened at Sumner Road and Route 9, or Boylston Street, sparking heavy traffic heading both east and west.

ALERT: Rollover traffic crash: Route 9 (Boylston St) at Sumner Rd. Route 9 westbound closed briefly while emergency crews on scene. Expect delays in the Brookline Village area. — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) December 12, 2022

Traffic heading both ways was reopened by 8:40 a.m.

Brookline police first reported the rollover crash just before 8 a.m.