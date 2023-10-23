Crash sends 5 people, including state trooper, to hospital in Johnston, RI

Five people, including a Rhode Island State Police trooper, were sent to the hospital after a crash in Johnston on Sunday.

The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Route 6 in the area of Atwood Avenue.

Police said the trooper was hit in the high-speed lane with both vehicles coming to a stop in the center median.

Those involved in the crash were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.