Local

turtle pond

Crews Searching Hyde Park Pond for Missing Swimmer

Massachusetts State Police and the Boston Fire Department have responded to Turtle Pond

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Massachusetts State Police have responded to Turtle Pond in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood for a report of a person who went missing while swimming.

State police confirmed just after 5:45 p.m. Thursday that their dive team and air wing are on scene and are being assisted by the Boston Fire Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger flew over the popular pond, where a large group of people were gathered on a dock while divers and boats were searching the water.

Local

Boston College 16 mins ago

‘We're Proud of You, Man': Boston College Football Signs 14-Year-Old With Cancer

building collapse 36 mins ago

After Fla. Collapse, Boston Building Official Says to Be ‘Vigilant, But Not Panicked'

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

turtle pondMassachusettsBostonHyde Park
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us