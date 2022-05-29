Cyclist Finds Man's Body Near Rail Trail in Danvers

A cyclist called 911 early Saturday morning after coming across an "unresponsive male" near the rail trail in Danvers, Massachusetts, police said.

The Danvers police and fire departments, as well as paramedics, responded to the scene near Coolidge Road just before 7 a.m. and determined the man was dead.

The cause of death is unknown but does not appear to be suspicious, Danvers police said.

The man's name is not being released at this time, police added.

The incident is being investigated by Danvers police, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office, and the chief medical examiner.